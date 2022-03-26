News

Police neutralise four bandits in Benue, recover arms, ammunition

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

The Police and Military Joint Task Force in Benue State, code named ‘Operation Zenda’, Saturday killed four bandits.
Those killed had allegedly been terrorising Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Briefing newsmen at the State Police Command headquarters in Makurdi, the state Commander ‘Operation Zenda’, CSP Gberindyer Justin said the bandits were killed by his men during an operation.

CSP Gberinder explained that the bandits, who were more than 20 in number, were ambushed by men of ‘Operation Zenda’ on their way to attack a village known as Gbagire following a top off.

Gberindyer said unknowing to the bandits, all their calls had been tracked by the intelligence unit and were carefully followed up as they execute plans on how to attack the village.

CSP Gberinder said that many of the bandits ran into the nearby bushes with gun wounds.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has charged members of the public to work with the police in order to achieve the maximum peace and desired security in the state.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

