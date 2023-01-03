Police neutralise terrorist, repel attack on Katsina community

The Police Command in Katsina State, yesterday neutralised a suspected terrorist while repelling their attack on Magamar-Jibia, Jibia Local Government Area of the state. The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, stated in a statement in Katsina.

He said, “Today Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at about 0430 hours, terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked a police nipping point at Magama- Hirji junction, along Jibia – Katsina Road. “The policemen engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them,” he said.

He said that one of the terrorists was neutralised, and one AK-47 rifle was recovered with four magazines containing 90 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition of AK-47 rifles. The PPRO added that money and other exhibits were also recovered after the encounter.

According to him, many of the terrorists escaped with gunshot injuries, two policemen also sustained injuries during the encounter.

