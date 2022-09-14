Police neutralise two kidnappers, rescue two victims in Kwara

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command, in collaboration with the vigilance group and hunters, have rescued two kidnapped victims from the hands of their abductors.

It would be recalled that on September 13, 2022 a kidnapping incident reportedly occurred in Shao, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State involving one Afusat Lawal and her son Taofeek Lawal.

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, in Ilorin on Wednesday said: “After an intensive and painstaking search and rescue operation by the Command’s Tactical teams, supported by vigilante and hunters, the kidnappers were accosted in the bush while sharing the ransom collected from the family of the victims.

“They opened fire on the operatives immediately they were sighted by the kidnappers. During exchange of fire, two of the kidnappers that suffered gunshot injuries during the encounter were arrested and taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital where they were confirmed dead. Consequently, their corpses were deposited in the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“Exhibits recovered from the kidnappers included one Honda Accord Saloon car with Reg. Number LAGOS GJ 52 LSR, one single barrel gun and an unspecified amount of money.”

