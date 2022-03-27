Police neutralize four bandits in Benue, recover arms, ammunitions

News Top Stories

The Nigerian Police and Military Joint Task Force in Benue State code named Operation Zenda yesterday killed four bandits.

 

Those killed included: one Solo Orafaga, John Tyoakoso, Jude aka headboy and an unidentified bandit who has been terrorising Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state.

 

Briefing newsmen at the State Police Command headquarters in Makurdi, the State Commander Operation Zenda, CSP Gberindyer Justin said the bandits were killed by his men during an operation. CSP Gberinder explained that the bandits, who were more than 20 in number, were ambushed by men of Operation Zenda on their way to attack a village known as Gbagire following a tip off.

Gberindyer said unknown to the bandits, all their calls had been tracked by the intelligence unit and were carefully followed up as they executed plans on how to attack the village. CSP Gberinder said that many of the bandits ran into the nearby bushes with gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has charged members of the public to work with the police in order to achieve the maximum peace and desired security in the state. Governor Ortom who was reacting to the killing of the bandits stated that his administration would continue to support security agencies in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Earlier, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Wale Abass said the command under his watch will not condone any form of criminality in the state, and warned those behind the immoral act to desist from it or face the consequences with the police.

 

The Police boss said already, officers and other security agents had been deployed to the area to ensure peace.

He said corpses of the bandits have been deposited at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital morgue while efforts are on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

 

