Police, Not DSS Arrested Student Over Aisha Buhari Tweet – Investigation

Fresh facts have emerged on the arrest of a 500-level student of the Federal University, Dutse, over a controversial tweet that defamed the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari.

Investigations so far revealed that the student, Aminu Adamu Mohammed, was taken in by the Police, contrary to reports in sections of the media that he was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to findings, the Bauchi-born Mohammed is a student of Environmental Management at the federal university.

A highly-placed source, who spoke in confidence on the development, said: “The suspect, who is currently with the Police, is from Bauchi State, North East Nigeria.

“He is, indeed, a 500-level student of Federal University, Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, whose course of study is
Environmental Management.

“Further findings showed that the young man was apprehended on 18th November 2022, about 3pm at his Block B Shekarau Angyau Hostel by Police from Koforidua, Wuse 2 Division, Abuja.”

 

