Police offer N10m for information on two suspects

Ten million naira has been announced as a reward for information on the whereabouts of two suspected criminals.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Nigeria Police Force asked citizens to report to the closest station, if they have any details that could lead to the arrest of the individuals.

Police spokesman, Frank Mba shared a flier that showed the individuals as captured on CCTV at a crime scene.

Persons with credible knowledge about the whereabouts of the individuals were advised to report to a police station or call 08034377912 or 08036064791.

