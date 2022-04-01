Arts & Entertainments

Police offered to arrest Will Smith, Oscars producer says

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Los Angeles police were on site and ready to arrest actor Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday for slapping presenter Chris Rock, the producer of the Hollywood ceremony said on Thursday.

The authorities did take not any action because Rock declined to press charges, producer Will Packer said, echoing what a police spokesperson said on Sunday, reports Reuters.

“They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment,” Packer said in excerpts from an interview that will air Friday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“They said, we will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now,” Packer added.

During the live Oscars telecast, Smith strode up to the stage after Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, then smacked the comedian’s face.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the best actor trophy for his role in “King Richard.”

Behind the scenes, police were discussing options with Rock, Packer said.

Rock “was being very dismissive of those options. He was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m fine.’ And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish,'” Packer added.

Representatives for Rock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Smith apologized to Rock, producers and viewers in a statement on Monday, saying he had “reacted emotionally”.

Rock’s joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, made a reference to the 1997 film “G.I. Jane” in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that Jada Pinkett Smith has a condition that causes hair loss.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

#BBNaija: Maria isn’t out – Pere

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Jackie B emerges Head of House Adeniyi Oluwalonimi After the overwhelming Sunday eviction where three housemates where evicted with the most suprising being Maria, which shocked viewers and housemates. At midnight on Tuesday, Pere held a a discusssion with Micheal, a fellow housemate, about the Sunday Eviction Live Show, where he told him about […]
Arts & Entertainments

Meet Reuben Udu, vibecity legend with a big heart

Posted on Author Reporter

  Have you wondered who Reuben Udu John is? The Alist Artist who is making waves in the entertainment sector? Look no further as the Jogodo crooner is out with a bang, with his latest single hits, “Ask me” and “Drive me.” The Edo State-born musical artist days his dream is to break the entertainment […]
Arts & Entertainments

I see myself winning Grammy Awards soon –Jaybytee

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Fast rising Afro Pop artiste and ‘Wayo’ crooner, Obiajulu Jacy Okafor, popularly known as Jaybytee, talks about his new projects, how Flavour inspired him and how Afro Pop music is taking over the world, in an interview with select journalists. He also talks about his desire to win Grammy Awards soon. TONY OKUYEME reports music […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica