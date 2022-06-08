Police officer pulls gun on journalists to enforce Court order

In a bid to enforce the order of Justice Chizoba Orji of Court 9 of the Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama, a police officer attached to the court, Gusar Dauda, yesterday, pulledhis gun on journalists covering court proceedings and ordered them to surrender their phones. This was followed by the detention of six Judiciary correspondents for over two hours on the order of Justice Orji.

The judge insisted that journalists must get permission before they could cover her court. Consequently, she ordered her police orderly to seize a phone belonging to Ms. Wumi Obabori of the Africa Independent Television, (AIT), and delete all the pictures and videos in it. Other reporters the judge subsequently walked out of the courtroom were Godwin Tsa of the Sun Newspaper, Ikechukwu Nnochiri of VanguardNewspaper, Austin Okezieof RaypowerFm, and a veteran journalist, Charles Ozoemena. Trouble started shortly after the judge stood down a matterandenteredherchamber to prepare a ruling.

Immediately the court proceeding was suspended, the reporter from AIT attempted to record videos for her story, when a female Registrar of the court pounced on her, insisting that journalists had no right to cover the court. Frantic efforts by the reporter to explain to the registrar that journalists could take”cut-aways”(visuals) and pictures once the court is not in session, yielded no result, as the court official immediately summoned a police officer attached to the judge to arrest the reporter.

The policeman, Gusar Dauda, who claimed that he had the authority of the judge, swiftly locked the main gate to the courtroom, pulledhisgunandorderedall the journalists to surrender their phones.

Despite the intervention of lawyers and litigants, the police officer and court officials stood their ground that no journalist would leave the courtroom without complying with the order. After a scuffle that lasted over one hour, Justice Orji re-enteredthecourtroomand summoned the AIT reporter to step forward. “Why wereyoutakingpicturesandvideosinmycourt? Who gave you the permission to do that?” she fumed.

“My lord, I am an accredited judiciary reporter. It is a normal practice for us to take pictures and videos when the court is not sitting, even up to the Supreme Court,” Wumi of AIT responded. “Youdon’thavesuchright! If there is such permission, it must be in writing. Who gave you the permission? Show me the authorization?,” Justice Orji added. At that juncture, other journalists in the courtroom stood up and took turns to identify themselves.

“I don’t want to hear from any of you. Now, where is the device you used to take the pictures and videos?”, Justice Orji queried the AIT reporter. She, thereafter, ordered her orderly to delete all the pictures and videos in the phone, after which she told the court official to unlock the gate and walk all the journalists out of the courtroom.

