Police officer pulls gun on journalists to enforce court orders

…as Judge detains six judiciary reporters for two hours, forces them to delete pictures

In a bid to enforce the order of Justice Chizoba Orji of Court 9 of the Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama, a police officer attached to the court, Gusar Dauda Tuesday pulled his gun on journalists covering court proceedings and ordered them to surrender their phones.

This was followed by the detention of six judiciary correspondents for over two hours on the order of Justice Orji.

The judge insisted that journalists must get permission before they could cover her court.

Consequently, she ordered her police orderly to seize a phone belonging to Ms. Wumi Obabori of the Africa Independent Television (AIT) and deleted all the pictures and videos in it.

Other reporters the judge subsequently walked out of the courtroom, were Godwin Tsa of the Sun Newspaper, Ikechukwu Nnochiri of Vanguard Newspaper, Austin Okezie of Raypower Fm and a veteran journalist, Charles Ozoemena.

Trouble started shortly after the judge stood down a matter and entered her chambers to prepare a ruling.

