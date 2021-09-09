Police officer shoots colleague over infidelity allegation

A Police officer, Inspector Ya’u Yakubu, has reportedly been shot dead by his colleague, Sargeant Basharu Alhassan, over an altercation in Kano State. New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on TuesdaynightinWarawaLocal Government Area, when the fight broke out between Yakubu and Alhassan.

It was gathered that during the ensuing fight, Yakubu reportedly used his gun to fire a shot at Alhassan, Following this, the deceased was rushed to the Wudil General Hospital by his colleagues, where he was confirmed dead by doctors. Unconfirmed reports, however, said the fight between the two officers allegedly broke out because the deceased was suspected to be having an affair with Yakubu’s wife.

However, the Spokesman for the state’s Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident, said Yakubu was enraged because late Alhassan laughed at him over his transfer work out of Warawa. Kiyawa, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, said the Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shuaibu Dikko, however, had ordered the transfer of the case to the headquarters for further investigation.

