News

Police officer shoots colleague over infidelity allegation

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

A Police officer, Inspector Ya’u Yakubu, has reportedly been shot dead by his colleague, Sargeant Basharu Alhassan, over an altercation in Kano State. New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on TuesdaynightinWarawaLocal Government Area, when the fight broke out between Yakubu and Alhassan.

It was gathered that during the ensuing fight, Yakubu reportedly used his gun to fire a shot at Alhassan, Following this, the deceased was rushed to the Wudil General Hospital by his colleagues, where he was confirmed dead by doctors. Unconfirmed reports, however, said the fight between the two officers allegedly broke out because the deceased was suspected to be having an affair with Yakubu’s wife.

However, the Spokesman for the state’s Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident, said Yakubu was enraged because late Alhassan laughed at him over his transfer work out of Warawa. Kiyawa, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, said the Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shuaibu Dikko, however, had ordered the transfer of the case to the headquarters for further investigation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

June 12 Protest: We won’t join anarchists to destroy Nigeria –NANS

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Friday urged students and Nigerian youths to boycott the planned June 12 protest, tagged #Buharimustgo, describing those behind the protest as “anarchists” who are hell bent on destroying Nigeria. There is apprehension across the country as some individuals have threatened shut down the nation with the planned […]
News Top Stories

3.94m COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Emirate plane — Boeing 777300ER, carrying 3.94 million doses of the Astra- Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja in Nigeria at 11:36a.m. yesterday. The Boeing 777300ER Emirate aircraft has a cooling system. The vaccine shipment is from COVAX, a global scheme to procure and distribute inoculations for free, as the […]
News Top Stories

Asset declaration: EFCC grills ex-Bayelsa Gov, Dickson

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tuesday, interrogated a former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, over allegations bordering on abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds during his tenure as chief executive (2012 – 2020).   Our correspondent gathered from highlyplaced sources, that the former governor and senator representing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica