News

Police officer shots colleague dead, kill self in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja Comment(0)

 

There is tension in Mabushi community in Abuja, as a police officer on Saturday allegedly shot dead a colleague and also killed himself.

New Telegraph learnt that the trigger-happy officer, who was attached to one of the private residences in the area, was exchanging friendly banters with the dead colleague who was also attached to a construction site around the same environment, before the sad incident.

An eyewitness, a lady, who sells snacks and drinks opposite the scene of the incident, said that both dead officers were heard talking about the ongoing nationwide protest, and how civilians were attacking police personnel and burning stations.

The lady, who was visibly terrified, said she narrowly escaped the bullet while she was serving one of the site worker’s snacks.

According to her, the officer who just finished consuming some doses of “agbo” a local alcoholic herbal mixture, was boasting that he cannot hold a gun and be disarmed by a anybody, and all of a sudden, pulled the trigger shot his colleague on the head, and when he saw the lifeless body on the ground, he turned the gun on himself and killed himself.

She noted that while she was lucky to have escaped unhurt, one of the site workers who rushed out in a state of confusion when the first shoot was heard, was seriously injured by the second bullet.

As at the time our Correspondent visited the scene the dead bodies had been evacuated and the injured taken to an undisclosed hospital.

Officers at Mabushi Police Station, who said the Divisional Police Officer was not available to attend to our correspondent’s inquiry, did not deny or confirm the incident.  Attempts to get reactions from the FCT Command Public Relations Officer were also not successful.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senate passes sexual harassment bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David

•It guarantees safety of our students – Lawan The Senate yesterday passed a bill for an Act to prevent, prohibit and redress sexual harassment of students in the nation’s tertiary educational institutions. The bill, which was sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege (APC – Delta Central), passed the third reading […]
News Top Stories

Guber polls: Signals from Edo damning, dangerous –INEC chair

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, said that the signals emanating from Edo State over the September 19 elections were not good enough. He said that although the commission and its staff were set to conduct a credible, transparent, free, fair transparent and acceptable governorship election in the […]
News

COVID-19: NOA counsels residents on community transmission

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has drawn the attention of residents of Akwa Ibom to the danger of community transmission of COVID-19 posed by those sneaking into the state. The State Director of NOA, Mr Enoh Uyoh, spoke on Wednesday during a sensitisation campaign against COVID-19 in Etinan and Ikot Isua communities in Etinan Local […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: