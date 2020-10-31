Police officer shots colleague dead, kill self in Abuja

There is tension in Mabushi community in Abuja, as a police officer on Saturday allegedly shot dead a colleague and also killed himself.

New Telegraph learnt that the trigger-happy officer, who was attached to one of the private residences in the area, was exchanging friendly banters with the dead colleague who was also attached to a construction site around the same environment, before the sad incident.

An eyewitness, a lady, who sells snacks and drinks opposite the scene of the incident, said that both dead officers were heard talking about the ongoing nationwide protest, and how civilians were attacking police personnel and burning stations.

The lady, who was visibly terrified, said she narrowly escaped the bullet while she was serving one of the site worker’s snacks.

According to her, the officer who just finished consuming some doses of “agbo” a local alcoholic herbal mixture, was boasting that he cannot hold a gun and be disarmed by a anybody, and all of a sudden, pulled the trigger shot his colleague on the head, and when he saw the lifeless body on the ground, he turned the gun on himself and killed himself.

She noted that while she was lucky to have escaped unhurt, one of the site workers who rushed out in a state of confusion when the first shoot was heard, was seriously injured by the second bullet.

As at the time our Correspondent visited the scene the dead bodies had been evacuated and the injured taken to an undisclosed hospital.

Officers at Mabushi Police Station, who said the Divisional Police Officer was not available to attend to our correspondent’s inquiry, did not deny or confirm the incident. Attempts to get reactions from the FCT Command Public Relations Officer were also not successful.