Police officers on special duties send SOS to IGP over unpaid allowances

Police officers on Operation Sahel Sanity at Kastina State and their colleagues on Operation Puff Adder in Kogi State have pleaded with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to help them get their allowances.

 

Some of the officers who said they came from different parts of the country to join Puff Adder in Kogi and Sahel Sanity in Kastina lamented that after collecting vital information for the payment of their allowances, they are yet to get any money.

 

Operation Sahel Sanity was launched in July 2020 to tackle banditry and other crimes in the North-West and parts of North-Central, while Operation Puff Adder was launched in some states including Kogi around April 2019 to flush out crimes like the activities of armed herdsmen, kidnappers and bandits.

 

According to them: “We left our families in our bases to serve on a special duty, but have been abandoned by those who sent us on the duty. They assured of the payment of our allowances, but the whole thing is looking like a big problem for them now.

 

“They’ve asked us to submit our Account Numbers and our Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) information for the past four months now, but we’ve not seen one naira.

“The case of the military who are also serving with us are different. They’re getting their allowances. In fact somebody is taking care of it, but for police nobody is doing anything about us.”

