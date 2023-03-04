News

Police officers taken hostage in Colombia freed

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

A group of police officers and oilfield workers taken hostage during protests in Colombia’s southern Caquetá province have been freed, President Petro says.

Violence erupted on Thursday after residents blockaded an oil exploration company’s compound. They were demanding its help to build roads in the area, reports the BBC.

Colombian leader Gustavo Petro had called for the 79 officers and nine Emerald Energy employees to be let go.

A police officer and a civilian have already been killed during the unrest.

Announcing the release of the hostages, who were filmed sitting in a crowded room on the floor, Petro called on investigators to find those responsible for the two deaths.

Interior Minster Alfonso Prada said earlier on Friday that they were killed by gunfire.

Many of the protesters are rural and indigenous people who want Emerald Energy to build new road infrastructure around the San Vicente del Caguan area.

The oil company did not respond when approached by Reuters news agency for comment.

Colombian police paid tribute on Twitter to the police officer killed in the clash, who they named as Ricardo Monroy.

“Today we are more united than ever,” they wrote, adding that Monroy had “offered his life in the line of duty”.

Colombia’s human rights ombudsman Carlos Camargo – who was on site to mediate – said he had spoken to protesters and stopped them from throwing petrol bombs at the oil facility.

Protests in areas near energy and mining operations in Colombia are common as communities demand companies build infrastructure, including roads and schools.

Police said a dissident subgroup of Farc rebels which rejected the 2016 peace deal were present in the region and may have been provoking the unrest.

Separately, Petro on Thursday unexpectedly published a statement on Twitter asking the country’s prosecutor general to conduct a criminal investigation into allegations of corruption involving his own son and brother.

The statement did not specify the accusations against his eldest son, Nicolas Petro Burgos, and brother, Juan Fernando Petro Urrego, but it did say: “my government will not give out benefits to criminals in exchange for bribes”.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Reps appoint 40-member c’ttee to draft blueprint for FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

Worried by the prevailing insecurity in the country, the House of Representatives Wednesday set up a 40-man adhoc committee to brainstorm and produce a blueprint on addressing the challenge, which will be forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari within three weeks. The committee is comprised of all the 10 principal officers and 30 other members. Announcing […]
News

Biden’s popularity rises slightly as coronavirus cases fall – poll

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Joe Biden’s approval rating has increased somewhat over the past few weeks, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, as coronavirus infection rates slowed. The latest national public opinion poll, conducted Oct. 6-7, found that 48% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, which is up by 4 percentage points from a similar […]
News

Cross River schools resume, observe COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Clement James

A number of secondary schools in Cross River State on Tuesday resumed schools for exit students in line with the directive of the Federal Government schools should be opened to enable final year students to begin preparation for their examination. Our correspondent observed that anxious students who have been waiting to sit for the West […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica