Police/Okada clash: Lawmaker condoles with police over death of officer

The member representing Oshodi/ Isolo Federal Constituency 2 of Lagos State, in the House of Representatives, Ganiyu Johnson, has condoled with the Police and family of the deceased police officer who was killed following a clash with commercial motorcycle operators, popularly called Okada riders in Ajao area of Isolo.

Johnson also appealed to members of the constituency to embrace peace and live in harmony to avoid further break down of law and order, stressing that ever member of the constituency must eschew peace as development will not thrive in an atmosphere of chaos.

The former Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in a press statement yesterday said that the Police as law enforcement agency should be given every support to do their primary duty of the protection of the lives of the citizens, pointing out that the Okada riders erred in challenging the police task force in the course of their duty.

The lawmaker who took time to condole with the family of the police officer that lost his life during the fracas and the entire Police force stressed that the perpetrators of the crime must be brought to justice. “What happened in Ajao Estate on Thursday is very unfortunate, because it led to the death of a police officer.

We don’t want to have chaos in the constituency and we don’t want to tolerate people taking laws into their hands. “The Police are law enforcement agents and are there to protect us and they deserve our cooperation to do their job.

There are locations where the Okada riders are restricted from operating in Lagos State. If they are going to operate they must abide by the laws of the land,” he said. Johnson appealed to the constituents to maintain peace and ensure that there is no further breakdown of law and order while an investigation into the matter will fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

