Police: Okorocha’s son-in-law Uche Nwosu arrested, not kidnapped

The Special Force Unit from the office of the Inspector General of Police arrested Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, it has been has learnt.

Nwosu was arrested on Sunday at St Peter’s Anglican church at Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state while he and his family members were on an outing service after the burial of their mother, Jemimah Nwosu.

A police source said that it was police officers from Abuja who arrested him.

The source allayed fears that Nwosu was kidnapped, saying, the “police arrested him”.

“Police from the IGP’s Special Force Unit arrested him. He was not kidnapped,” the source, who pleaded anonymity, said.

Also, the Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, confirmed that Nwosu was in custody in a press statement titled, “Arrest of Chief Uche Nwosu’.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public that chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody.

“This is to refute the earlier news that has been making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons/gunmen.

“The Commissioner of Police while using this medium to assure Imolites of the command’s commitment in ensuring the safety of lives and prosperity this Yuletide season, advised the general public to always shun fake news.”

