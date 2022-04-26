Police on illegal duty kills 2, injure others at Lagos party

…They’ll face the music, says CP

Two persons were Sunday night killed and two others injured after a drunken policeman on illegal duty offered gun salutes to celebrate a businessman’s birthday. It was gathered that the incident occurred at La Silva Bar, Gowon Estate, Egbeda in Alimosho around 9pm on the fateful day.

The policeman who allegedly fled the scene after realising what he had done, was said to have been invited by the celebrant identified as Ifeanyi alias Asiwaju of Computer Village. A Twitter user, @themannaman, who shared gory videos of the incident, claimed that the policeman wanted to shoot into the air while other guests were spraying money on the celebrant, but fired at them instead.

He wrote: “Same policemen called for security, are the same people that shot and killed those they were called to protect…Nigeria which way. “Birthday celebrant invited the police for security.

The said policeman allegedly while drunk wanted to shoot upwards, then accidentally shot at them.” Already, the police command has launched a manhunt for the police and the celebrant said to have gone into hiding since Sunday night.

Sources told our correspondent that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Abiodun Alabi has ordered their immediate arrest in order for disciplinary action and prosecution to commence respectively.

The police boss, it was gathered, is particularly interested in knowing how the operative who was said to be off duty, got the rifle he used that night. It was learnt that two of the guests were arrested by policemen attached to Gowon Estate Division after the bar owner, Sylvanus Chukwukezie made a complaint.

