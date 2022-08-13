Police operatives ambush colleagues, kill one, injure 4 others

Police operatives known as the Ambassador Squad led by one Inspector Chikadia Okebata (Kill and Bury) on Wednesday ambushed some policemen from the surveillance team, shot and killed an Inspector in the process. The police surveillance team, which was attacked along Agwa-Ejemekwuru Road in Oguta LGA of Imo State, our correspondent gathered, was on patrol before they ran into the ambush. Inspector Iseke Korodama was killed on the spot while Inspector Saviour Isong, Inspector Samuel Chukwuekezi and Sergeant Okija Darlington were injured in the attack.

The driver conveying the team in a mini bus before the attack, Emmanuel Onyemana Chimankpa, a civilian, is still in critical condition. When our correspondent visited the State Police Headquarters, there were clear indications that many policemen were unhappy with the incident. Speaking in hushed tones, one was heard telling his colleagues that, “These men, especially Inspector Korodama had worked with the OC Ambassadors Squad, Egbema, Inspector Chikadia Okebata (‘Kill and Bury’) at Egbema and they met each other’s that same night before the incident.”

It was from the same circle that a person believed to also be a policeman tried to explain that what happened was an operational error. Another Police source, who craved anonymity as he was not authorised to speak for the Command offered: “I understand that ‘Kill and Bury” and his boys got a signal that a group of bandits were preparing an attack and were headed their way, so they positioned to intercept the hoodlums.

