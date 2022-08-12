Police operatives ambush colleagues, kill one, injure four others in Imo

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Police operatives known as the ‘Ambassador Squad’, led by one Inspector Chikadia Okebata (‘Kill and Bury’), on Wednesday allegedly ambushed police operatives from the Surveillance team, shot and killed an Inspector in the process.

The Police Surveillance team, which was attacked along Agwa-Ejemekwuru Road in Oguta LGA of Imo State, our correspondent learnt, were on patrol.

Inspector Iseke Korodama was killed on the spot while Inspectors Saviour Isong and Samuel Chukwuekezi along with Sergeant Okija Darlington were injured in the attack.

The driver conveying the team in a mini bus before the attack, Emmanuel Onyemana Chimankpa, a civilian, is still in critical condition.

When our correspondent visited the State Police Headquarters, there were clear indications that many policemen were unhappy with the incident.

Speaking in hushed tones, one was heard telling his colleagues that: “These men, especially Inspector Korodama, had worked with the Officer Commanding (O. C) Ambassadors Squad, Egbema, Inspector Chikadia Okebata (‘Kill and Bury’) at Egbema and they met each others that same night before the incident.”

It was from the same circle that a person, believed to also be a policeman, tried to explain that what happened was an “operational error”.

He said: “I understand that ‘Kill and Bury’ and his boys got a signal that a group of bandits were preparing an attack and were headed their way, so they positioned to intercept the hoodlums. So when an unmarked Mini-bus moving at night with heavily armed occupants came their way, they mistook them for the hoodlums and tried to demobilize them. That is what I heard until we see an official statement from the command.”

