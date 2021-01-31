News

Police operatives arrest 2,792 for sexual violence in 2020

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

Police operatives arrested a total of 2,792 suspects in connection with sexual and gender-based violence in 2020.

This is even as operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested five suspects linked to similar offences in some South South states.
Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement Sunday, said the arrest followed manhunt for perpetrators of the crimes in some South South states of the country.
He quoted the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, as saying that an action plan against gender-based violence was already being implemented.
“The Inspector General of Police, has said that the action plan being implemented by the Force to curb Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, particularly all forms of abuse on women and children in the country, is yielding positive results.
“The IGP made the affirmation on the heels of the arrest of five members of a kidnap for ransom gang which specializes in the abduction of women and the girl child, sexually abusing them and obtaining ransom from their families before their release,” Mba said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

World Bank: Nigeria must deepen reforms to boost growth, revenues

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria needs to deepen economic reforms and boost government revenues in order to have a sustained recovery from the devastating impact of the coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic on its economy, the World Bank has said. According to Reuters, the World Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri stated this in an interview with the news agency […]
News

Boko Haram: Coalition hails Zulum’s appraisal on the return of Peace under Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has applauded Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State for identifying with President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts towards the war against insurgency in Nigeria.  According to the coalition, the governor displayed “exemplary leadership in governance” by admitting to improved security in his state and the entire North-East in the last six […]
News

Lekki report: CNN must be sanctioned – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has reacted to an investigative report by CNN on the October 20 Lekki shooting, saying the network ought to be sanctioned. Mohammed at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday said the report was one-dimensional and lacking in balance. CNN said its findings from verified video footages […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica