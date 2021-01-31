Police operatives arrest 2,792 for sexual violence in 2020

Police operatives arrested a total of 2,792 suspects in connection with sexual and gender-based violence in 2020.

This is even as operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested five suspects linked to similar offences in some South South states.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement Sunday, said the arrest followed manhunt for perpetrators of the crimes in some South South states of the country.

He quoted the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, as saying that an action plan against gender-based violence was already being implemented.

“The Inspector General of Police, has said that the action plan being implemented by the Force to curb Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, particularly all forms of abuse on women and children in the country, is yielding positive results.

“The IGP made the affirmation on the heels of the arrest of five members of a kidnap for ransom gang which specializes in the abduction of women and the girl child, sexually abusing them and obtaining ransom from their families before their release,” Mba said.