Police parade 126 suspects for jailbreak, looting, robbery in Edo

Benin Correctional centres

Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

A total of 126 suspects arrested by operatives of the Edo State Police Command were on Wednesday paraded for their involvement in alleged jailbreak, looting, vandalism and robbery in the wake of the hoodlums’ attacks in parts of the capital town of Benin during the #EndSARS protest in the state.
Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Johnson Kokumo paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Benin the state capital.
He disclosed that 106 of the suspects were arrested for breaking stores, looting and arson. 
Also, 10 escapees from Benin and Oko Correctional Centers have been rearrested, while 10 others were arrested for other offences. 
“The Command is currently pained by the havoc caused by the mobs and hoodlums, masquerading as protesters who were united by a common criminality.
“The Command wishes to brief members of the public on the #EndSARS protest, which was consequently hijacked by hoodlums and mob who went berserk wreaking havoc majorly in Benin metropolis. 
“As you are all aware, the hoodlums burnt down police stations, carted away arms and ammunition, raped women in some areas, killed policemen on their gory path to destruction, freed convicted criminals and felons, looted businesses and extorted innocent Nigerians,” he said. 
He regretted that the stolen arms would be used by suspected robbers to unleash terror on members of the public. 
He explained that while the looting and destructions were taking place, the Police and other security agencies put their acts together and were able to arrest some of the suspects.

