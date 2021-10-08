Police parade 15 suspected criminals in Benue

Metro & Crime

The Benue State Police Command yesterday paraded 15 suspected criminals for committing various crimes in the state. The crimes range from armed robbery, cultism, vandalism of critical infrastructure (rail slippers), kidnapping as well as trafficking of arms and light weapons, among others. Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Tunji Akingbola who briefed newsmen during the parade, lamented the scourge of criminality in parts of the state which, he noted, has posed serious humanitarian challenge to the state government.

“Humanitarian situation in Benue State is as a result of widespread communal violence in local areas, ethnic intolerance, mistrust along ethnic lines with waves of theft, physical and sexual violence, political difference, destruction of properties and numerous fatalities.” Mr. Akingbola noted that the violent confrontations between farmers and herdsmen have also continued to threaten the peace and security of the state despite sustained efforts by the Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration to nip the situation in the bud. He noted that kidnapping, vandalization of rail slippers, armed robbery, the rise in secret cult activities, illicit arms and drug trafficking as well as violent communal clashes are a potent threat to security of life and property of citizens of the state.

The Commissioner of Police noted that his vision in the state is to leave behind a solid security infrastructural base for the people by emplacing a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to deter people from all forms of criminality.

He promised to create regular sensitisation sessions with the Benue community to discuss issues across neighbourhoods to be replicated at all levels in the command so as to sustain and rebuild a regime of accountability and renewed trust.

Mr. Akingbola vowed to launch a massive onslaught to mop up illegal firearms and light weapons from all nooks and crannies in wrong hands being used to kill, maim and unleash terror on innocent citizens, adding that this can be achieved through collaboration with other sister security agencies.

