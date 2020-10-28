Police parade 87 suspected looters in Osun

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, yesterday disclosed that 87 suspects were arrested in connection with the looting of shops and offices on Saturday. The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Adebola Hamzat, who paraded the suspects, told journalists that some stolen items were also recovered from the suspects. Hamzat listed the recovered items to include generators, refrigerators, and foodstuffs..

Companies and residences looted, according to the police, include Osun Mall, Olaiya; Cocoa Processing Factory, Ede; Government Grains Reserve, GMT area, Osogbo; OSADEP, GRA Lameco area, Osogbo; Osun Central Store, Orisunbare, Osogbo; Olorunda Local Government Secretariat, Osogbo; Osun Insurance Company, Ikirun; and Akirun of Ikirun personal residence along Ekonde, Ikirun. Others were Omoluabi Garment Factory, Abere; APC Secretariat, Ogo-Oluwa; Senator Sikiru Ajibola Bashir Quarters, GRA Osogbo; Hon. Lasun Yusuf Campaign Office off Ring Road, Osogbo; Hon. Bukola Oyewo Campaign Office, Osogbo; and Ileri Oluwa Campaign Office, Ogo-Oluwa. Others included the Federal Silo Grain Reserve, Ilesha; Oba Foothouse, Ilesha; Iwo Local Government Secretariat; Senator Oriolowo’s house and farm, Iwo; Hon. Amere constituency Office; and Hon. Afolabi’s store, Ikirun.

The police said, “a total of 87 suspects were arrested and the looted items are being recovered. Investigation to establish their culpability is ongoing. As soon as this is completed, they will be arraigned in court.” H a m z a t called on the hoodlums, who participated in the looting to take advantage of the amnesty granted by Governor Gboyega Oyetola, to return the looted items in their possession as the 72-hour ultimatum given would lapse today.

He said whoever was found with the looted items would be arrested and charged, among other crimes, for armed robbery, conspiracy, brigandage, murder, house breaking, stealing, receiving stolen properties and sundry offences. One of the suspects, Tunde Ogun, who confessed that he stole a N175,000-worth generator in Ede, said he sold it for N7,000. A 20-year-old lady, Tajudeen Suliya, popularly called “Suliya-Eje,” said that two iPhones she took at Osun Mall were tracked to her house. Asked where she is working, Suliya said, “I do runs.”

