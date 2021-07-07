Metro & Crime

Police parade Catechist, 2 others with N15.8m counterfeit currency in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

A Catechist and two others have been arrested and paraded by the Niger State Police Command for engaging in the sale of counterfeit currency worth N15.8 million.

It was reliably learnt that the trio, Catechist Sabastine Dabu 48 years old, Emmanuel Akazuwa, 42, and 50-year-old Umar Mohammed were arrested in a hotel in Kontagora trying to get a buyer for the fake money.

One of the paraded suspects, Emmanuel, who claimed to be a farmer, said “I bought the fake currency from one Nifom at the rate of N150, 000. My hope is to sell it and make some profit so that I can buy a commercial motorcycle.

“I met with Catechist Sabastine at a Cathedral Congress in Makurdi, he promised to assist in selling the currency. When the Catechist called after some time and said that he had a buyer and I should come down to Niger State with the currency.

“This is my first time in this business. I wanted to just sell it and use the money I get to buy a motorcycle for commercial business. I know it was fake and it is criminal and that is why I did not use it all through the time I was given.

“The Catchiest promised me that he will get a buyer for me. I met him in Mokwa junction and from there, we proceeded to Kontagora but we could not sell it, rather, we were arrested.”

Also, Sabastine Dabu, a Catechist from Kebbi State claimed to be a farmer, saying he had gotten involved in the deal because he was suffering and needed money to take care of his family.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cholera kills 10 people in Benue communities, scores hospitalised

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi No fewer than 10 people have died following an outbreak of the deadly cholera disease in Agatu and Guma local government areas of Benue State. New Telegraph learnt that in Obagaji, headquarters of Agatu Local Government Area alone, 51 cases were reported and seven people confirmed dead while at Abinsi, a […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Policeman, three land grabbers held for killing man

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Taiwo Jimoh   A Mobile policeman and three people suspected to be thugs have been arrested for the murder of a man, Mojeed Erinfolami, at the NITEL area of Ikorodu area of Lagos State.   About 15 mobile policemen led suspected land thugs to NITEL area of Igbogbo in Ikorodu on Friday where they reportedly […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos launches 300 mini-buses to replace bikes, tricycles

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Driving against traffic now attracts three-year jail term, says Sanwo-Olu Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday consolidated plans by his administration to ban motorcycles and tricycles in Lagos State with the launch of 300 First and Last Mile (FLM) mini-buses. Sanwo-Olu, who said that his administration would soon completely ban motorcycles otherwise called Okada and tricycles popularly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica