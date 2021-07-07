Police parade Catechist, 2 others with N15.8m counterfeit currency in Niger

A Catechist and two others have been arrested and paraded by the Niger State Police Command for engaging in the sale of counterfeit currency worth N15.8 million.

It was reliably learnt that the trio, Catechist Sabastine Dabu 48 years old, Emmanuel Akazuwa, 42, and 50-year-old Umar Mohammed were arrested in a hotel in Kontagora trying to get a buyer for the fake money.

One of the paraded suspects, Emmanuel, who claimed to be a farmer, said “I bought the fake currency from one Nifom at the rate of N150, 000. My hope is to sell it and make some profit so that I can buy a commercial motorcycle.

“I met with Catechist Sabastine at a Cathedral Congress in Makurdi, he promised to assist in selling the currency. When the Catechist called after some time and said that he had a buyer and I should come down to Niger State with the currency.

“This is my first time in this business. I wanted to just sell it and use the money I get to buy a motorcycle for commercial business. I know it was fake and it is criminal and that is why I did not use it all through the time I was given.

“The Catchiest promised me that he will get a buyer for me. I met him in Mokwa junction and from there, we proceeded to Kontagora but we could not sell it, rather, we were arrested.”

Also, Sabastine Dabu, a Catechist from Kebbi State claimed to be a farmer, saying he had gotten involved in the deal because he was suffering and needed money to take care of his family.

