Police parade suspected kidnapper, Ewa, in Yenagoa Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command has paraded John Ewa, alias Lion, who was arrested in Abuja at the weekend.

Ewa who was paraded alongside three members of his gang by the police at the Police Officers Mess, Yenagoa was arrested by operatives of Operation Puff Adder in Abuja. Parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Ben Okolo said, “On December 8, 2020, one Akeeb Oladele Olushola ‘m’ 48 years, a manager of a new generation bank was kidnapped at his residence at Old Commissioners Quarters, Opolo.

He was released on 12th December, after paying a ransom of N80 million. “Similarly, Danjuma Omeje 41 years, a manager of a new generation bank in Yenagoa was kidnaped at his residence at Okaka Yenagoa, on 30th June, 2022. He was released on 14th July, 2022 after paying a ransom of N60 million.

N30 million cash and US Dollar equivalent of N30 million. “Operatives of Operation Restore Peace through painstaking investigation arrested the following suspects Emmanuel Charles Angase ‘m’ 37 years, a native of Azuzuama community, Southern Ijaw LGA, the leader of the kidnapping gang.

“He operates a kidnapping camp at Sunikiri creek near Oluasiri in Nembe Local Government Area with his second in command, one Gbalipre Gamage now at large. “Police operatives recovered a brand new Toyota Avalon he bought for his wife with the proceed of ransom he collected.

“The gang leader Emmanuel Charles Angase has confessed that on 30th June, 2022 at about 0600 hours, himself, John Ewa and others at large accosted Danjuma Omeje at the entrance of Ewa and another suspect his house at Okaka, kidnapped him and fled in a blue toyota corolla car with REG NO KJA 225 AY.

“They took the victim to his camp at Sunikiri Oluasiri, and released him on 14th July, 2022 after collecting N60 million ransom. The suspect also confessed to the kidnap of Akeeb Oladele Olusola, a banker and Nancy Keme Dickson, who was kidnapped on 26th December, 2015. He also confessed to the kidnap of Chinonso Eze and other Igbo business men.

“John Ikechukwu Ewa ‘m’ 30 years, aka John Lion, a native of Eruan Community in Boki LGA, Cross River State, known for flamboyant lifestyle on Social Media, a former cleaner with a new generation Bank, confessed to have collected Ten (10) Thousand US Dollars from the ransom collected in the kidnap of Danjuma Omeje.

“Innocent Kingsley ‘m’ 31 years, a native of Egbu Community Itche LGA, Rivers State. The owner of a Blue Toyota Corolla Car with REG NO KJA 225 AY and one Timi Werikumo ‘m’ 21 years, a native of Azuzuama Community Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State.

“All the suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command under my watch has firmly resolved to make the state uncomfortable for criminals.

Our officers are determined more than ever to rid the state of criminals’ elements and to ensure our communities are safer for businesses and economic activities to thrive,” he concluded

