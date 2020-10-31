Police parade suspected kidnappers, others in Kaduna

At least, 157 suspected kidnappers, armed bandits, rapists, robbers, cattle rustlers and looters of warehouses in Kaduna were paraded by the state Police Command yesterday. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, who led the parade of the suspects at the command’s headquarters also displayed 65 guns including 24 AK47 rifles and other ammunitions recovered from the suspects.

The commissioner also said the arrests were made between August and October, adding that 116 kidnap victims were also rescued, while two armed bandits were neutralised during the period under review.

He said: “Today, I am delighted to inform you that the Command in the last few weeks, in its onerous task of securing the lives and properties of law abiding citizens of Kaduna State, has succeeded in arresting 157 suspects for various crimes which include; Armed Banditry, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Cattle rustling, Culpable Homicide, Rape, Shop Breaking, looting of Govt’s/private warehouses, Theft, Shiite (IMN) Militias to mention but a few.

Like this: Like Loading...