Metro & Crime

Police parade suspects for armed robbery, rape, arson, cultism

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Monday paraded 45 suspects over their alleged involvement in cases of armed robbery, rape, arson, murder and cultism in the state.

 

According to the police, five of the suspects were arrested over their involvement in the last month’s invasion of the country home of the former governor of the state, Seriake Dickson and killing of a police inspector in Toru Orua Community of Sagbama Local government Area

 

Also a 41-year-old married man and staff of the Bayelsa Ministry of Education from Ekeremor Town in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state was arrested over the allege rape of a 25-year-old virgin who had just completed her mandatory National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, while parading the suspects, noted that though crime and criminality can not be totally eradicated in the country, the police were on top of their game to checkmate and arrest perpetrators of such crimes.

He said: “Due to intelligence gathering and discreet investigations, the police arrested the five suspects that invaded the home of the former Governor, Seriake Dickson during allege search for hidden money purportedly kept in his residence.
“Although the suspects confessed to the planning of the invasion but declined to admit that it was they that carried out the attack.

 

“We will arraign them in court and allow the court determine their faith and  let them tell the court who carried out the invasion and killing of the inspector.”
The Police Commissioner also announced that the state police command have no mercy for suspects involved in rape and child defilement cases, declaring that the Command will diligently prosecute culprits.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

One dead in Lagos gas tanker accident

Posted on Author Reporter

  A 28-year-old man, Sanusi Moruff, has lost his life in a gas tanker accident that occurred in Lagos State on Sunday. The Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) made this known, saying that the accident happened at the Fadeyo area of Lagos State. In a series of tweets on Monday, the agency said the corpse […]
Metro & Crime

N33bn fraud: Court dismisses Mompha’s no-case motion

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos Thursday dismissed a no-case motion filed by an internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, who is currently standing trial over an alleged N33 billion fraud. In his ruling on the no-case motion, Justice Liman held that the defendants indeed has a case to answer going […]
Metro & Crime

Boko Haram kills four soldiers in Borno community

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Four soldiers were feared killed when Boko Haram members attacked security operatives in Borno State. The soldiers were providing cover for the excavators drilling trenches to provide a shield for the recently relocated residents of Kukawa town, the headquarters of Kukawa Local Government Area of the state. Kukawa town, which had remained a ghost town […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: