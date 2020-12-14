Police parade suspects for armed robbery, rape, arson, cultism

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Monday paraded 45 suspects over their alleged involvement in cases of armed robbery, rape, arson, murder and cultism in the state.

According to the police, five of the suspects were arrested over their involvement in the last month’s invasion of the country home of the former governor of the state, Seriake Dickson and killing of a police inspector in Toru Orua Community of Sagbama Local government Area

Also a 41-year-old married man and staff of the Bayelsa Ministry of Education from Ekeremor Town in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state was arrested over the allege rape of a 25-year-old virgin who had just completed her mandatory National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, while parading the suspects, noted that though crime and criminality can not be totally eradicated in the country, the police were on top of their game to checkmate and arrest perpetrators of such crimes.

He said: “Due to intelligence gathering and discreet investigations, the police arrested the five suspects that invaded the home of the former Governor, Seriake Dickson during allege search for hidden money purportedly kept in his residence.

“Although the suspects confessed to the planning of the invasion but declined to admit that it was they that carried out the attack.

“We will arraign them in court and allow the court determine their faith and let them tell the court who carried out the invasion and killing of the inspector.”

The Police Commissioner also announced that the state police command have no mercy for suspects involved in rape and child defilement cases, declaring that the Command will diligently prosecute culprits.

