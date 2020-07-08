Police parade woman who cut off husband’s organ in Taraba

The Taraba State Police Command has paraded 32-year-old Mrs Halima Ali of Tella village, Gossol Local Government Area of Taraba State for allegedly cutting off her husband’s genitals over alleged infidelity.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr David Misal, disclosed to newsmen on Wednesday that Mrs Ali on July 1 cut off one her husband’s (Mr. Ali Umar) genitals with a knife after a short quarrel a day before the incident.

He said the suspect will be charged to court for the offence of attempting to commit Culpable Homicide.

Speaking, the suspect, Mrs Halima Ali said she carried out the act because she they constantly quarrelled over his unfaithfulness and because she was angry.

“He knows I am very hot tempered since we got married in the last 10 years it has been from one quarrel after another, people have always tried to come to settle us but it have not been successful.

“When I heard that he was cheating on me the devil entered into my heart and I cut off his genitals, we have four children already. I am calling on my fellow women not to be too hot tempered,” she said.

Mrs Halima, who is also few months pregnant, said she is very remousleful, noting that she regretted her action.

Also speaking in a telephone interview with the victim, Ali Umar, who is receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center, Gombe, said he is praying to God to get well so as to get back to his normal life.

“I was asleep when my wife, Halima, sliced off my penis, It is so sad that the wife I got married to choose to end my life this way, right now I just want to get well and move on with my life, I also wish members of the public could come to my aid to pay my hospital bills,” he said.

He explained that since he took a second wife three years ago, Halima had become very troublesome.

Also paraded at the Police Command were six kidnapers, one Facebook account hacker and a job scammer all who the Police PRO said will soon be charged to court.

