Police partners US NSDD, ONSA, on capacity development for EOD-CBRN personnel

The Nigeria Police Force has concluded a two weeks capacity building workshop for 30 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD-CBRN) officers, drawn from across the nation, on the operation and maintenance of Mobile Detection System (MDS), in conjunction with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), and the US Department of Energy, Office of Nuclear Smuggling, Detection, and Deterrence (NSDD), in Lagos.

 

This followed the approval of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, for the continual training of personnel of the Force in the relevant areas.

 

According to a statement by the Ag. Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the fully-practical workshop, is part of the IGP’s continual effort at re-evaluating and re-strategising performance levels in meeting its core objectives of safeguarding the country against internal security threats, especially with regards to capacity building of personnel in line with global best practices and standards.

 

This he said, aims at providing training and equipping EOD-CBRN personnel in the operation of MDS equipment (vans and handheld devices); enhance the capacity of EOD-CBRN personnel in the detection of illicit trafficking of radioactive materials; enhance the secondary inspection techniques of officers; reposition and build the capacity of the NPF EOD Command, and to expand CBRN’s focus and area of responsibility in line with emerging threats.

 

The IGP, while confirming the new nomenclature for the EOD Command to read Explosive Ordnance Disposal-Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear defence (EOD-CBRN) in line with the newly approved Force Order 472, equally noted that the EOD CBRN Command has received a total of five Mobile Detection System (MDS) vans, with two spare parts and maintenance kits; three Radio-isotope Identification Devices (RIDs), three PackEye Radiation Detection Backpacks; three Radiation Survey Meters; and seven Sensor Technology Radiation Pagers.

 

