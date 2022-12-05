burnt INEC Facility)
Police place N2.5m bounty on Ogun INEC office arsonists 

The police in Ogun State  have placed a bounty of N2.5 million on the head of those behind the attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Abeokuta

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Abimbola Oyeyemi announced this in a statement Monday.

Hoodlums had on Thursday set the Abeokuta South Local Government Area office of INEC at Iyana Mortuary, Abeokuta on fire.

The attack led to the destruction of over 65,000 uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and other equipment.

According to Oyeyemi, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the incident with a view to unravelling the arsonists behind the attack.

Oyeyemi said: “In furtherance to the directive to get to the root of the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice, the command has resolved to reward anybody with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators with the sum of N2.5 million.

“In view of this, any member of the public with useful information that will assist the command should come forward and be rest assured that such information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.”

 

