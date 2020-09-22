Police prevent angry youths from protesting hardship in Kano

Hundreds of youths protesting against the recent hike in price of petrol and energy tariffs have been chased away by heavily armed security operatives in Kano.

The youngsters, who took to the streets to protests against the unpopular policy, were sent running helter-skelter by the security operatives.

The security agents, comprising of police, DSS and NCDC, stopped the angry Nigerians from staging their protest in the metropolis.

The protest, led by a civil society organisation, Joint Action Forum (JAF), started as a rally in front of the premises of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) along Farm Center Road Tuesday morning amidst heavy security presence.

In a statement titled: “Our demands” and signed by JAF Chairman, Dr Musa Bashir, and Secretary, Abba Bello Ahmed, the group called on the Federal Government to reverse the price of fuel from N160:00 to the 2012 price of N86:00 and to also reverse the increases in electricity tariffs and Value Added Tax (VAT).

“Immediate and unconditional reversal of the hike in petrol price from the current N160:00 to the N86:50 price of 2012, and reversal of the increase in electricity tariffs and VAT.

“The government has the responsibility to make our refineries work and build new ones in order to ensure availability of petroleum products at cheaper and affordable prices.

“Re-engineering of the security apparatus to ensure organised crimes such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery are reduced to the barest minimum if not curtailed,” part of the statement read.

Like this: Like Loading...