Police probe ‘cop’ smoking ‘shisha’ in video

Police hierarchy has commenced investigations into the viral video showing a man wearing what appears to be a Nigeria police “uniform” smoking ‘shisha’.

 

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said in a statement yesterday that the investigation would, among other things, seek to forensically establish the authenticity of the video, the true identity of the man in the uniform whether he was in fact a policeman, an impostor or an actor in a movie scene.

 

He said: “While not being prejudicial to the ongoing investigations, it is necessary to state that the character exhibited by the man in the uniform is not a true reflection of who the police are as a regimented law enforcement agency, our training, discipline, norms and tradition.

 

“Meanwhile, members of the public with useful information that can assist police investigations are enjoined to provide the same via the following;

 

pressforabuja@ police.gov.ng, or DM on our social media platforms.”

