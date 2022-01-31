Police probe murder of monarch, abduction of another

The Anambra State Police Command has commenced further investigations into the alleged murder of Chief Ajieh Anthony Nwanasor, Ikenna Ugochukwu, and abduction of Igwe Oliver Chike Nnaji, the traditional ruler of Ogwu-Aniocha in Ogbaru LGA, Anambra State. In a press release made available to newsmen in Awka yesterday, the PPRO of the command DSP Ikenga Tochukwu stated that “to this end the command has declared the below listed persons wanted in the ongoing investigation of the alleged murder of Chief Ajieh Anthony Nwanasor, Ikenna Ugochukwu and abduction of the traditional ruler HRH Igwe Oliver Chike Nnaji (Ezechukwukwadolu the III) of Ogwu-aniocha community Ogbaru Local Government Area. “The Command therefore urges the general public to report to the nearest Police Station incase if any of the names and pictures attached below are seen around. They are: 1. Okwudili Ogana, 2. Chidi Ekpendu, 3. Chukwunonso Udom, 4. Amaechi Akachukwu, 5. Emmanuel Ejiofor, 6. Christian Udezem 7. Chikezie Onwuka aka Osy Torture, 8. Iweka Odogwu, 9. Chimezie Okonkwo aka Danger, 10. Onochie Nwabugwu aka Young PG, 11. Anayo Ubadi aka Agunechimba, 12. Chibueze Egwenu, 13. Charles Obi, 14. Aboy Udom, 15. Chinedu Collins Nwonani, 16. Onyebuchi Umuna aka Omeke, 17. Ifeanyi Mbanugo aka Acid, 18. Sunday Osadebe, 19. Nduba Chibuzor, 20. Amechi Adama and 21. Azuakonam Anyakodia.” Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has assured Ndi Anambra and the people of Ogwu-Aniocha that the command shall leave no stone unturned in the ongoing investigation. He also encouraged citizens/ individuals to call the Anamabra State Police Command on 07039194332 or 08039334002 if there is any information that can aid the investigation, as confidentiality is guaranteed, he concluded.
