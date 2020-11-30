News

Police probe officers involved in alleged detention for ransom

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

The police in Kano State have commenced investigation into allegations of kidnapping of Fulani men along the Abuja-Kano road by some rogue officers and men. This was against the backdrop of efforts to arrest the menace of kidnapping and other acts of criminality in the northern part of the country.

 

Our Correspondent, who monitored the investigation on a local radio station in Kano, reported that suspicions of police complicity in the racket, which appeared like a typical case of kidnapping for ransom, began to surface when victims of the crime started to share details about their ordeals.

 

According to one of the victims, Umar Tukuba, who was a cellphone trader in Kano, his predicament started when he received a phone call from a distressed friend inviting him to meet him at an agreed venue only for him to see a team of police officers led by one Inspector Sada, waiting for him.

 

Upon arrival at the venue at Rumfar Shehu of Rijiyar Zaki suburb of Kano metropolis, he was shocked to see his friend in handcuffs, without committing any crime, he said, the police officers forced him into their vehicle and drove to Kwakwaci division where he was detained without any charges.

Umar spent two days at Kwakwaci police station without informing anyone of his relations, but his brother was able to locate him on the third day through the help of one special constable. He said one Inspector Sada and his errand boy, Audu Barumi, extorted the sum of 120,000 from him before he was eventually released. According to the victim, he was yet to know his crime or any justification for his unjust detention.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

