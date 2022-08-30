Police probe robbery of Aubameyang’s home

Barcelona striker Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang was the victim of a violent robbery at his home in the early hours of Monday morning. Police are investigating the robbery in the town of Castelldefels, near to Barcelona, at 01:00 local time.

El Pais reported armed robbers broke into the house, threatened the player and his wife and forced them to open a safe and stole jewellery.

Aubameyang was also reportedly beaten in the incident. Barcelona said Aubameyang and his wife were OK following the robbery.

The Gabon international, 33, was an unused substitute as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid 4-0 at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

