News

Police promote over 40,000 personnel

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)
The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu, has said that a total of 41,863 police personnel had been promoted in the last 19 months.
Adamu disclosed this on Monday during the decoration of 10 newly promoted Senior Officers in Abuja.
“Since the inception of my administration as the I-G in January, 2019, a total of 41,863 officers and men of the Force across different ranks had been promoted to their next ranks,” he said.
He said the promotion exercises were a strategic management approach directed at motivating the workforce in addressing current and emerging internal security threats.
Adamu said the process had been guided by the principles of seniority, merit as well as reflective of records of discipline and invaluable experience.
The I-G said the decoration followed the recent promotion of 6,601 personnel of the force by the Police Service Commission.
He said one DIG, four AIG, three Commissioners, three Deputy Commissioners, eight Chief Superintendents, 607 Superintendents, 206 Deputy Superintendents and 5,769 ASP were promoted.
Adamu, who congratulated the newly decorated officers, urged them to deploy their intellect and demonstrate sound professional judgement in all their decisions at all times.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decoration ceremony was attended by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).
The SGF congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to see the promotion as a call for improved services to the nation.
Mustapha pledged the Federal Government’s commitment to the ongoing reforms of the Nigeria Police Force by the I-G.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NBS: Nigeria’s inflation hits 26-month high

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 12.56 percent (year-on-year) in June 2020, reflecting a 26-month high, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed in its inflation data for June. The latest rise is 0.16 percent points higher than the rate recorded in May 2020 (12.40) per cent. Increases were recorded in […]
News

I’m not aware of gentleman agreement for senatorial election –Aspirant

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A former member of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) from Bayelsa State, Igo Goin, a surveyor, has described as a “street talk” the claim by some politicians that the vacant Central Senatorial District seat has been allotted to a favoured aspirant by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. This was as he said […]
News

FG: Secret ownership of stolen funds undermining Africa’s devt

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…says walls must be broken The Federal Government has expressed serious concerns over secret corporate ownership of looted public funds from Nigeria and other African countries by the international community, saying the development was largely responsible for the continent’s underdevelopment.   It noted that such beneficial ownership by international jurisdictions, left devastating effect on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: