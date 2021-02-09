Police promoted 141, 391 officers in two years – IG

A total of 141, 391 police officers and men have been promoted to the next ranks, between January 2019 and now.

A break down of the lists indicated that 41, 480 officers were elevated to the next ranks, while 99, 911 Inspectors and other rank and file also benefitted from the promotion exercises.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, made the disclosire in Abuja, Tuesday, at the decoration of some newly-promoted senior officers.

Adamu, who was granted a three-month tenure extension, after his expected retirement on February 1, said promotion was a strategic management approach at motivation.

“It is in cognizance of this fact that I have been collaborating with the Police Service Commission in ensuring that appropriate processes are emplaced to identify and promptly elevate deserving officers for promotion,” the IGP said.

According to him: “This is a strategic management approach that is directed at motivating the workforce of the Nigeria Police in committing to the duty of addressing current and emerging internal security challenges.”