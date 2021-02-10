Metro & Crime

Police promoted 141,391 officers in two years –IG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

A total of 141,391 police officers and men were promoted to the next ranks, between January 2019 and now.

 

A breakdown of the lists indicated that 41,480 officers were elevated to the next ranks, while 99,911 inspectors and other rank and file also benefitted from the promotion exercises. Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, made the disclosure in Abuja, yesterday, at the decoration of some newly-promoted senior officers.

 

Adamu, who was granted a three-month tenure extension, after his expected retirement  on February 1, said promotion was a strategic management approach at motivation.

 

He said: “It is in cognizance of this fact that I have been collaborating with the Police Service Commission (PSC) in ensuring that appropriate processes are emplaced to identify and promptly elevate deserving officers for promotion. “This is a strategic management approach that is directed at motivating the workforce of the Nigerian Police in committing to the duty of addressing current and emerging internal security challenges.” The IG expressed the hope that “the newly-promoted officers fit properly” into his human capacity development vision.

 

Adamu, however, reminded the decorated officers that to whom much was given, much was expected.

Present for decoration were seven Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), and seven Commissioners of Police (CPs).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

S’West women’s group slams Nnamdi Kanu over comments, hails Oyo CP

Posted on Author Reporter

  A South West women’s group, Yoruba Women in Government (YWIG), has slammed the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu for working to create enmity among the peoples of the country and cutting a bad image for the people of the South-East. The group, in a three-page statement issued in […]
Metro & Crime

Flying planes was my daughter’s childhood dream – late Tolulope’s father

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Biological father of the late youngest and only female combat pilot of the Nigeria Airforce, Mr. Akintunde Arotile, has said his late daughter, Tolulope Arotile, had aspired to fly an aircraft since primary school day. Arotile, who is a retired Assistant General Manager and Power Engineer at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), told New […]
Metro & Crime

Air strikes destroy B’Haram storage facility in Borno –Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Military said it destroyed a logistics storage facility operated by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), within the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis of Borno State. It said the destruction followed intensified air strikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), which form part of the ongoing military operation in the North East tagged, “Operation Lafiya Dole.” The Coordinator, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica