Police prosecutors return to Ondo courts

Ondo State Commissioner of Police Oyeyemi Oyediran yesterday ordered police prosecutors to return to courts after resolving the dispute that made Magistrates’ Courts to reject the criminal cases forwarded to them by the force. The development followed disagreements between the police and magistrates over the withdrawal of prosecutors from the lower court allegedly by the Officerin- Charge of the Legal Department of the force Theophilus Oteme.

This development led to an increase in the number of those awaiting trial in the custody of the police and correctional centres as the magistrates insisted on Oteme’s removal. Some of the prosecutors alleged that they were asked to withdraw from the courts and redeployed following their inability to ‘make returns’.

But the intervention of the Akure Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Oyediran led to the resolution of the dispute as the prosecutors returned to the courts yesterday. A lawyer told New Telegraph that the Chief Magistrates’ Courts were without police prosecutors from October 17 to 24 allegedly on Oteme’s instructions. The source said: “Oyediran has resolved the crisis and directed that the regular prosecutors be asked to return to their respective courts with immediate effect.”

 

