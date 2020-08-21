Police put N500,000 bounty on serial killer, Shodipe

Oyo State Police Command yesterday announced a reward of N500,000 for anyone who could track down the fleeing suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe. Shodipe (19) had confessed to have killed about six people, among them a fiveyear- old boy, Toheeb, in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The local vigilantes arrested Shodipe, who was later paraded by the police along with others on July 17. The suspected killer escaped from the Mokola Police Station on August 11, 2020 when he was said to have been taken out of cell, to bathe by an inspector, who was not on duty. Shodipe’s escape has attracted national and international attention. The public outcry has compelled the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, to give a marching order to the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Enwonwu, to ensure the suspect is re-arrested.

The IG also deployed crack detectives to the state to assist the state Police Command. The state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the joint campus student union leaders under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) were among the groups which had protested Shodipe’s escape.

They described it as unacceptable. But in a statement yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, implored members of the public to cooperate with the police by volunteering useful information that could help in apprehending Shodipe. Fadeyi urged anyone with useful information on Shodipe to report to the nearest police station or contact the state Police Command on 08035632410 or 07066003536 and collect the N500,000 reward.

