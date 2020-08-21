Metro & Crime

Police put N500,000 bounty on serial killer, Shodipe

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Oyo State Police Command yesterday announced a reward of N500,000 for anyone who could track down the fleeing suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe. Shodipe (19) had confessed to have killed about six people, among them a fiveyear- old boy, Toheeb, in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The local vigilantes arrested Shodipe, who was later paraded by the police along with others on July 17. The suspected killer escaped from the Mokola Police Station on August 11, 2020 when he was said to have been taken out of cell, to bathe by an inspector, who was not on duty. Shodipe’s escape has attracted national and international attention. The public outcry has compelled the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, to give a marching order to the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Enwonwu, to ensure the suspect is re-arrested.

The IG also deployed crack detectives to the state to assist the state Police Command. The state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the joint campus student union leaders under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) were among the groups which had protested Shodipe’s escape.

They described it as unacceptable. But in a statement yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, implored members of the public to cooperate with the police by volunteering useful information that could help in apprehending Shodipe. Fadeyi urged anyone with useful information on Shodipe to report to the nearest police station or contact the state Police Command on 08035632410 or 07066003536 and collect the N500,000 reward.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Invest more in agric, stakeholders tell Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector of Bayelsa State have called on the state government to continue to invest more and encourage youths involved in artisanal refining to embrace farming as means to ending issues of pipeline vandalism that lead to wanton environmental degradation. The call was made on Thursday by a cross-section of participants, drawn […]
Metro & Crime

Niger: Bandits kidnap 10, set houses ablaze

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Bandits have unleashed terror on villages in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. In the Sunday attacks, the bandits kidnapped at least 10 people, stole farm produce and set several houses ablaze. This came barely 48 hours after the bandits attacked some communities in the state. According to reports, communities affected in the latest […]
Metro & Crime

Serial rapist claims to be SU scribe

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Suspect not known to us, says union   A suspected serial rapist, Hope Chidiebere, has claimed to be the secretary of the Scripture Union, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.     The suspect was nabbed for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl. Chidiebere, who was hired by the parents of the victim to tutor her at home […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: