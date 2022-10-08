News

Police query 6 officers over alleged extortion

Authorities of the Lagos State Police Command has summoned six officers to its headquarters in Ikeja over an alleged extortion of N100,000 from a man. It was learnt that on Thursday that the victim, simply identified as Oluwagbadura, on his verified Twitter handle, alleged that some police officers extorted the amount from him. Oluwagbadura claimed that at around 2:45 p.m on the day some police officers stopped him at Soliki, Aguda area of the state and conducted a search on him. He alleged that at about 3:44 p.m., the officers escorted him to a POS and withdrew N100,000, which he said they collected from him. “After the search and not finding anything on me, they proceeded to seize my phone and company laptop and tagged me a yahoo boy.

“My crime, they said, is that I do not have an ID card as a freelancer. They searched my phone. They called me a criminal for chatting with my friends on WhatsApp. “They threatened to shoot and lock me up! Next, they took me to their station, just few meters away, then forced me to admit to being a criminal,” he said.

Oluwagbadura further said that he refused to admit committing any crime, saying that the officers then asked him to write a statement and thereafter, signed papers to bail himself. “I transferred N100,000 to the POS vendor, and then paid N2,000 for charges (which was screenshot).” He said that they were six officers and that one of them threatened to deal with him in cell and that nothing would happen. According to him, some of them were in mufti, including the one who acted as their leader. “All of these things happened at the Soliki, Aguda Police Station. I need Justice and my money back, please,” he tweeted. The complaint was tweeted at about 7.46 p.m and it garnered a lot of re

 

