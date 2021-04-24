Police quiz Emami, others over invasion of Olu of Warri Palace

The embattled Prime Minister of Warri, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, and other chiefs were quizzed for over two hours on allegations bothering on kingship crisis, invasion of Olu of Warri palace, which heightened tension in the Warri Kingdom. Emami arrived at the Nigerian Police Zone 5 headquarters, Benin City based on a letter of invitation with (reference No. CR3000/2N.5/X/AV/ Vol/83/41 dated Wednesday April 21, which said: “The office is investigating a case reported through a written petition to the Assistant Inspector- General of Police, Zone “5” Headquarters in Benin City.”

The letter addressed is entitled: “Police Invitation Letter. Re-case of Burglary, Stealing and Conduct Likely To Cause Breach of Peace.” Emami in an interview with newsmen confirmed that he was invited by the police over the invasion of Olu’s palace but denied any culpability over the invasion. The suspended Itsekiri chief, who is opposed to the emergence of Prince Tsola Emiko as the Olu of Warri designate, said he has nothing personal against Prince Emiko, describing him as his brother and friend. “I was invited based on the invasion of Olu’s palace which I told the police I have nothing to do with it because I was not in town when the incident happened”.

On his opposition to the Olu designate, he said: “As a person, I cannot say I am not in support of the Olu designate, we have laid down procedure. It has nothing to do with me. The Olu designate is my brother and a friend, we have no personal issue”. “It is not that I am not in support of whatever they are doing. I have told the police and they have questioned me on what led to the invitation. Other issue I keep to myself

