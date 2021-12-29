Metro & Crime

Police raid black spots, arrest 7 suspects in Jigawa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Police in Jigawa have arrested seven suspects during raids on black spots and hideouts for criminals in Birninkudu and Gwaram Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Dutse on yesterday. Shiisu said three of the suspects, aged between 20 and 28, were arrested in Babaldu village, Birninkudu LGA when a police patrol team raided black spots and hideouts for criminals in the area.

 

He explained that 85 wraps of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp, 136 assorted tablets of illicit drugs, 24 pieces of rubber solution, popularly known as ‘sholisho’, and one knife were recovered during the raids.

 

The PPRO added that one of the suspects is found to be connected with the case of culpable homicide that occurred in August 2021.

 

Shiisu recalled that on Aug. 6, at about 7:50 hours, some angry people in the village (Babaldu) chased a suspected motorcycle thieve, killed and set him ablaze. According to him, the other four suspects were arrested in Sabuwar Gwaraw town, Gwaram LGA, when the police raided a suspected black spot in the area.

 

He said the suspects, aged between 20 and 40, were arrested with four pieces of rubber solution in their possession

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Expect us on Christmas day, robbers write Lagos residents

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

‘Give us maximum cooperation or heads will roll’ Suspected armed robbers have written to the residents of Dejuwogbo, Oke Ota-Ona area of Ikorodu, Lagos State. In the letter, the robbers warned the residents to give them “maximum cooperation or heads will roll”. The robbers told the residents to expect them on December 24, 25 and […]
Metro & Crime

Kano: Gunmen mount roadblock, abduct three, injure others

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

Armed men believed to be kidnappers have taken over Falgore Forest in Kano State where they mounted roadblock and are terrorising motorists. This came barely two months after the lunch of a multi-million Naira well-fortified military formation at Falgore Forest.   Already reports say three persons were abducted by the kidnappers while several other motorists […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos East: Supreme Court dismisses Gbadamosi, PDP’s appeal

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Supreme Court has dismissed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, seeking to disqualify Senator Adetokunbo Abiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from continuing to represent Lagos East Senatorial District at the Senate. In dismissing the suit Wednesday, the apex court also slammed a fine of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica