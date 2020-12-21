Police raid black spots, arrest two Awawa boys, foil traffic robbery

Detectives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have foiled an attempt by traffic robbers to rob commercial drivers and other motorists at Otedola area of Lagos State.

The policemen also raided some hideouts and black spots across the state but focused more on the Agege area. It was learnt that the RRS Commander, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, and his team ran into the traffic robbers with guns and other dangerous weapons about 11pm on the Otedola Bridge. The robbers reportedly abandoned their motorcycle with registration number NND 286 WZ when they sighted the police.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday that on December 18 two members of a cult group called the Awawa Boys were also arrested at Oke-Koto area of Agege, hours after foiling the traffic robbery.

Adejobi said the two suspects, identified as Rasak Babatunde (22) who is a mechanic and Idowu Wasiu (16) who is a tailor, were arrested at their hideout. He said the raid on suspected criminals’ hideouts and black spots across the state, particularly at Agege and its environs was in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, as part of the proactive strategies to minimize crime in the state.

Some of the areas raided at Agege are Isokoko, Oke-Koto, Abattoir, Dopemu, Elere, Oniwaya and Pen Cinema. The PPRO said the Police Commissioner, Odumosu, had ordered the immediate investigation of the suspects.

The police chief reiterated his commitment to rid the state of criminals and hoodlums. Odumosu also admonished members of the public to be sensitive to their environment and be alive to their civic responsibility towards the maintenance of law and order as well as ensure public safety.

