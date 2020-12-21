Metro & Crime

Police raid black spots, arrest two Awawa boys, foil traffic robbery

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Detectives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have foiled an attempt by traffic robbers to rob commercial drivers and other motorists at Otedola area of Lagos State.

 

The policemen also raided some hideouts and black spots across the state but focused more on the Agege area. It was learnt that the RRS Commander, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, and his team ran into the traffic robbers with guns and other dangerous weapons about 11pm on the Otedola Bridge. The robbers reportedly abandoned their motorcycle with registration number NND 286 WZ when they sighted the police.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday that on December 18 two members of a cult group called the Awawa Boys were also arrested at Oke-Koto area of Agege, hours after foiling the traffic robbery.

 

Adejobi said the two suspects, identified as Rasak Babatunde (22) who is a mechanic and Idowu Wasiu (16) who is a tailor, were arrested at their hideout. He said the raid on suspected criminals’ hideouts and black spots across the state, particularly at Agege and its environs was in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, as part of the proactive strategies to minimize crime in the state.

 

Some of the areas raided at Agege are Isokoko, Oke-Koto, Abattoir, Dopemu, Elere, Oniwaya and Pen Cinema. The PPRO said the Police Commissioner, Odumosu, had ordered the immediate investigation of the suspects.

 

The police chief reiterated his commitment to rid the state of criminals and hoodlums. Odumosu also admonished members of the public to be sensitive to their environment and be alive to their civic responsibility towards the maintenance of law and order as well as ensure public safety.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man, 40, burns girlfriend, self to death

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

A 40-year-old man yesterday set himself and his girlfriend ablaze in his bedroom at Inikpi Street in Makurdi, Benue State. The man, whose identity was not disclosed, locked the girlfriend in the room and went to buy fuel, which he poured on himself and the lady. He later ignited fire which burnt them beyond recognition. […]
Metro & Crime News

JUST IN: Gunmen abduct Nasarawa APC Chairman

Posted on Author Reporter

  Some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Mr Philip Tatari Shekwo. The Police Commissioner in the state Mr. Emmanuel Bola Longe has confirmed the abduction. Longe said unidentified gunmen in large number stormed the resident of the APC Chairman near Dunamis Church, […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two policemen in failed kidnap bid in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Two escort policemen attached to the Managing Director of popular eatery, GT Plaza were on Wednesday night shot dead by suspected kidnappers in Benin the Edo State capital. The heavy armed men had trailed the convoy of the GT Plaza boss, Elder Pius Omofuma with the intent of kidnapping him. The suspects were said to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: