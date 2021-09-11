News

Police raid criminal hideout, arrest 10 suspects in Lagos

Police have busted 10 suspected criminals in their hideout at Mushin area of Lagos State. It was learnt that the raid on criminalshideout was carried out on the directives of the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu. The command Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement yesterday said in continuation of the ongoing massive, intelligence-led raid of criminal hideout in the state, the Lagos State Police Command has again, in a special raid arrested 10 suspected criminals in all identified criminal hideouts in Mushin area of the state.

Ajisebutu said the latest operations was carried out in the most professional manner without infringement on the rights of innocent and law-abiding citizens and the aim was to take the fight to the doorsteps of criminals, miscreants and rid the state of the anti-social elements whose stock – in -trade is causing undeserved pain and osses to innocent residents of Lagos State.

“The suspects who were picked up at various criminal hideouts are strongly believed to be responsible for cult clashes and other criminal activities in Mushin and its environs where they caused untoward pain to peace-loving residents of the area in recent times.” He, however, said, the police boss has directed that all suspects be taken to the Command’s Special Squad for profiling and subsequent arraignment in court.

