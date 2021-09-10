Metro & Crime

Police raid criminal hideout, arrest 10 suspects in Lagos

Taiwo Jimoh

Police have arrested 10 suspected criminals in their hideout at Mushin area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the raid on criminals was carried out by directives sent by the  Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement Friday said in continuation of the ongoing massive, intelligence-led raid of criminal hideouts in the state, the Lagos State Police Command, in a special raid carried out at about 10pm on September 8, arrested 10 suspected criminals in all identified criminal hideouts in Mushin area of the state.

Ajisebutu said the latest operations, carried out in the most professional manner without infringement on the rights of innocent and law-abiding citizens, was in further compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

The aim was to take the fight to the doorsteps of criminals, miscreants and rid the state of the anti-social elements whose stock-in-trade is causing undeserved pain and losses to innocent residents of Lagos State.

“The suspects, who were picked up at various criminal hideouts, are strongly believed to be responsible for cult clashes and other criminal activities in Mushin and its environs where they caused untoward  pain to peace-loving  residents of the area in recent time,” he said.

