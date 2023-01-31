Police raid kidnappers’ hideout, arrest 6 in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command said it has raided a kidnappers’ hideout at Kiguna village in Lafia, the state capital, and arrested six suspects. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Maiyaki Muhammed-Baba, who made the disclosure at a news briefing to present the command’s achievements from the beginning of January, yesterday in Lafia, said that on Jan. 12, at about 4:00 a.m., the police operatives attached to Assakio Division, acting based on a tip off, raided the hideout and arrested four suspects.

“One locally-fabricated AK -47, pistol rifle and live cartridge were recovered from the suspects as exhibits,” he said. The Police Commissioner also said that on Jan. 13, the police operatives from the same division arrested the gang leader of a kidnap syndicate.

He further said that from the beginning of the year till date, the police had arrested 21 other suspects for various offences. Mohammed-Baba gave the breakdown of the suspects to include: 16 robbery suspects, two suspected motorcycle snatchers and three suspected cattle thieves. He listed the exhibits recovered from the suspects as: four vehicles, arms and cattle, among others. The police boss said that the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations. He, however, said that most of the suspects had confessed to their crimes and were helping the police in their investigation. While appealing to members of the public to avail the police with credible information that would help them reduce crime in the state, Mohammed-Baba attributed the success recorded by the command to support by members of the public, traditional rulers, other security agencies and media.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...