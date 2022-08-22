Metro & Crime

Police raid terrorists hideout in Katsina, neutralise one, arrest informant

The Katsina State Police Command, said it has raided terrorists’ hideout at Unguwan Maizuma village in Danja Local Government Area of the state, killing one and arresting an informant. The Command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Katsina, said weapons and other items were recovered.

 

“On Aug. 20, 2022 at about 7:30 p.m, acting on credible intelligence that terrorists were sight  ed in a black spot at Maizuma village , Danja LGA of Katsina State, the DPO Danja led a team of policemen to the area and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

 

The team successfully repelled the terrorists and neutralised one of them. “In the course of scanning the hideout, the following exhibits were recovered; locally fabricated gun, military camouflage uniform, machetes, dagger, and 100 bottles and a gallon of spirit.

 

“Other items include; Some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, two Boxer motorcycles, three car batteries, one Sewing machine, Roll of cable wire, and two cooking gas cylinders.

 

“One suspected informant to the terrorists was also arrested. It was reasonably suspected that the ring leader of the terror group, one Sule Dawa, escaped with fatal gunshots wound,” he said.

 

Isah added that the command was making efforts with a view to arresting the gang leader and other members.

 

According to him, the Commissioner for Police in Katsina, CP Idrisu Dabban-Dauda, appreciated the efforts of the personnel in repelling the terrorists. Isah added that the Commissioner had directed the personnel to sustain the tempo until all forms of crime and criminality were dealt with.

 

“The CP also urged members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies in the ongoing campaign against terrorism in the state,” he said. (NAN)

 

