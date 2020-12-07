Law

Police re-arraign businessman for N120m fraud

The Police Special Fraud Unit (SFU) at the weekend re-arraigned a businessman, Engr. Rasaq Sefiu Adesina, over an alleged N120 million fraud.

 

Adesinawasdockedona6-countcharge borderingonobtainingmoneybyfalsepretence, intenttodefraudandforgery. The SFU prosecutor, E.A Jackson told the court that the defendant and someothersstillbeingsoughtsometime in 2010 allegedly conspired amongst yourselves to obtain the sum of N120 million from one Lanre Obisesan.

 

The prosecutorsaidthat the defendant obtained the money from the complainant by false pretence, on the claim that they had the power, right and authority to sell a landed property belonging to Mr. ldowuBalogunandMusbalNig. Ltd. Jackson said the offences contravenedSections8( a) and1(3) of Advance FeeFraudandOtherFraudRelatedOffences Act No. 14 of 2006, Sections 467  468 of the Criminal Code Cap C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

 

According to the charge sheet, ”

 

Adesina, Babatunde Smith (at large), Adigun (at large) and Ajape (at Large), on or about5thDecember, 2010, inIkeja, knowingly forged a document described as “SpecialResolutionof MusballNig. Ltd,” with intent that it may in any way be used or acted upon as genuine, whether in Nigeria or elsewhere, to the prejudice of any person, and thereby committed anoffencepunishableunderSection467 of the Criminal Code Cap C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

 

The defendants pleaded not guilty to charges preferred against him by the SFU upon which prosecutor urged the court for a trial date

 

The defence counsel, Abdul Azeez Jimoh made a humble application to the court for the defendant to continue with the bail previously granted to him.

 

Justice Hakeem Oshodi granted the application of the defence counsel and adjourned the matter till February 4, 2021 for continuation of trial.

