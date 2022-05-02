Police re-arraign lawyer for N88.9m fraud after jumping bail

The police has re-arraigned a lawyer, Ismaila Ahmed Olokun, before Justice Yellin Bogoro of a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged N88.9 million fraud. The lawyer was re-arraigned after jumping bail upon his initial arraignment on a 5-count charge bordering on the alleged offence.

Olokun was first arraigned in March 2020 by the police before Justice Sule Hassan (now of the Appellate Court). Upon his arraignment, he denied the alleged charge and was admitted to bail in the sum of N5 million with one surety in like sum.

However, upon his release, Olokun became elusive and never turn up for his trial. He also failed to perfect the terms upon which he was granted bail by Justice Hassan.

A Bench warrant was consequently issued by Justice Bogoro for Olokun’s arrest for him to face his trial after taking over the matter from Justice Hassan. Olokun was subsequently brought to court by his lawyer, O. Akioya, at the weekend. Akioya told the court that his client’s long absence was due to illness. He claimed the defendant was admitted at the Psychiatric unit of University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UNIBENTH) in Edo State.

Debunking Akioya’s claims, police lawyer, Henry Obiaze, maintained that Olokun intentionally jumped bail. After series of arguments by the two lawyers, Olokun was re-arraigned on the order of Justice Bogoro and he again pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After listening to the submissions of parties on the defendant’s bail motion, Justice Bogoro admitted Olokun to bail on the initial terms spelt out by his brother Judge, Sule Hassan. The judge ordered Olokun’s remand in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending perfection of the bail terms. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to June 14 for commencement of trial.

The lawyer was alleged to have fraudulently obtained the money from a contracting firm, Edward and Jones Contracting Services Limited, under false pretence of rendering a service to it sometimes in May 2019.

The alleged offences were said to have contravened Section 1(1} (a) (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

