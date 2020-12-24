News

Police re-strategise to make Katsina crime-free

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, yesterday expressed readiness of the police to re-strategise and ensure that Katsina became a crime-free state.

 

Abubakar said this while addressing officers and men of the command in Katsina. He described the recent happening in Kankara, where some students of the Government Science Secondary School were kidnapped as an unfortunate situation.

 

According to him, we have resolved that such should never happen again in the state. “And for us to do that, I felt I should come and re-strategise with the officers and men, especially the tactical unit, the area commanders, the Divisional Police Officers and the Commanders of Operation Puff Adder.”

 

The IGP, who noted that internal security was the role of the police to maintain law and order, said as the lead agency; “We should never give any opportunity for criminals to strive.

 

“Recently we have seen acts of banditry moving from the epicenter that we used to know and they are converging in Katsina and we have resolved not to allow that

